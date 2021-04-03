NICVD sets up 30th Centre at Tando Allahyar

Karachi: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has established its 30th Centre at “Tando Allahyar, District Head Quarter Hospital” to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s MNA, Mr. Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit. The management of NICVD and other officials were also present.On the occasion, taking to media, PPP MNA, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani termed the establishment of the 30th Centre at “Tando Allahyar” as gift for the people of city and its peripheries. Saying this Centre will link with NICVD Hyderabad, where all cardiac care facilities, including Primary PCI, Angioplasty, Echocardiography, OPD, Admission, and other state-of-the-art facilities are available.

He said that NICVD has introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the inauguration of “Chest Pain Units” to serve the nation at their quick approachable areas. This service is one of its kinds and is available for 24/7 throughout the year.

Executive Director of NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar said in his message that NICVD Chest Pain Units are well-equipped facility and have the appropriate diagnostic testing available to identify patients with an acute heart attack and is also equipped to resuscitate patients who become unstable. CPUs are functionally design for providing preliminary emergency care to heart attack patients.****