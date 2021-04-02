10 perish in Larkana road accident

SUKKUR: As many as 10 people, including a groom and children, died while 40 others were injured when a bus collided with a tractor trolley near Larkana, late on Wednesday night.

The Lalo Raink bound bus was carrying a marriage party from Larkana when the collision occurred

and the bus overturned, killing nine people on the spot. The bus was carrying 150 people, some of whom, including youth and children, were travelling on its roof.

The injured and the bodies were taken to the Chandka Medical College Hospital and Civil Hospital, Larkana, where an emergency was declared. Several people visited the hospital to donate blood to the victims.

The hospital sources confirmed nine deaths on arrival, while receiving over 40 injured, many of whom were critical. DIG Larkana Aftab Pathan said that 10 people were killed and 40 injured in the accident. The deceased included Ayaz Kambar, Kareem Bakhash, Tania and Shazia.

According to police, the bus rammed a tractor trolley after its tie-rod broke and it overturned. Many of the injured and other victims of the accident reported their valuable articles and jewellery gone missing.

The Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, directed divisional commissioner to ensure all necessary medical facilitation.