Massive fire engulfs Rawalpindi Urdu Bazaar

RAWALPINDI: Urdu Bazaar, one of the most congested Bazaar of the center of Rawalpindi, housing over 300 book shops and general stores, caught fire Thursday.

The rising flame could not be overpowered till the filing of this report despite hard efforts from the firefighting units of different organisations. Tens of shops reduced to rubble as sudden fire engulfed the three-storey business hub resulted in injuries to dozens of people. Many people shifted to hospital sustaining serious burn injuries.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmad reached the scene to watch the rescue work at the spot.

Top officials of the district administration and police reached the scene with heavy contingents of police to assist the fire-fighting unit of fire brigade and Rescue-1122. The fire-fighting units of different organisations, including army, reached the scene in aid to civil administration to overpower the rising flames and to rescue the people, trapped in the flames. Shopkeeper as well as rescuer of TMA and an unknown person sustained serious burn injuries in the disastrous ablaze.

The fire could not be controlled till late Thursday evening and continued for over 20-hour despite long fight against the fire. However, administration hoped that Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and local fire brigade services and other resources pooled by the district administration faced difficulties in overpowering the rising fire due to stormy wind.

State of emergency was declared in all hospitals of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The injured also shifted to private hospital for immediate treatment.

A major portion of the three-storey building and dozens of shops caved in during the rescue operation while the building was gutted completely.

The electricity system of Urdu Bazaar and adjacent areas damaged completely and the people faced complete ‘load shedding’ due to the destruction electricity line network.

The fire originated at about 11:am when people witnessed rising flame in a part of the building and spread up within minutes before reaching the rescuers and soon engulfed the entire building and shops.

Over 60 rescue workers, shopkeepers and volunteers sustained injuries during the havoc while dozens were fallen into faint due to suffocation of smoke. Fire fighters of Rawalpindi, Cantonment, CDA Islamabad, Attock Oil Refinery and Wah were participated in the battle.

The damage is estimated in millions of rupees. More than 30 shops of books and other different kind, sports, videos, toys and printing press have burnt to ashes while some of the adjacent shops partially damaged.

The reason of eruption of fire could not be known but the rescuers of 1122 said that it could be either power short circuit or leakage of gas.

An official of Rescue-1122 when contacted at about 7.30 pm, said that the rescuers were facing difficulties due to wind, however, he claimed that the rescuers would definitely control the fire within an hour because 90% flames have been controlled.