Rehman Malik welcomes cabinet decision of rejecting sugar, cotton imports from India

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Rehman Malik has welcomed the federal cabinet for rejecting the Economic Coordination Council’s proposal of lifting ban on sugar and cotton imports from India.
“It is good the government quickly realised the public sentiments and reaction over Wednesday’s decision,” he said in a reaction to cabinet decision of rejecting the ECC proposal of lifting ban on import of sugar and cotton from India.