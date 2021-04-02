Murder FIR ordered against SSP Sukkur, other officials

SUKKUR: Mumtaz Ali Solangi, Additional Sessions Judge V, acting on a petition ordered registration of a murder case against SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo and six other officials for allegedly killing Imdad Tunio in a staged encounter back in Dec 2020.

Muhammed Mithal, s/o Muhammed Jindal, maintained in his petition that his son Imdad Tunio was accused of stealing a goat of a Buriro tribesman and was subsequently killed in a staged encounter that too after he surrendered at the Dadalo Police Station, near Kandhra in Sukkur. The police, on the other hand, claimed that Tunio was killed in an exchange of fire with police when he was robbing people at a Link Road.

The Additional Sessions Judge, after scrutinising the statements and documents, ordered registration of FIR against SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, ASI Abid Hussain, SIP Zulfiqar Bahbhro, constables Nazim, Saifullah, Asghar and Akbar Ghanghro.