Islamabad district courts sealed

Islamabad : Director General at Directorate of Health Services MCI/CDA Dr. Hasan Orooj has sealed the premises of Islamabad district courts for a period of 10 days, from April 1 to 10 after finding positive COVID-19 cases and unsatisfactory conditions particularly regarding the poor following of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the virus on the premises.

The DG Health told ‘The News’ that his office was informed of substantial increase in number of positive COVID-19 cases being reported from Islamabad district courts premises including court officers and officials who have recently contracted coronavirus. “Therefore, I have decided to seal the premises for 10 days,” he said.

Dr. Orooj said the environment in the district courts has not been found conducive for the control and prevention of corona infection instead, it has been facilitating the spread of the virus due to massive movement of staff and individuals from one court to another. The courtrooms are very small and space there does not allow the social distancing protocols to be implemented properly, he said.

He said the prevailing conditions and the positive cases of senior officers and officials of the district court have led to the decision of closing down the court's premises. He expressed to ‘The News’ that the increase in number of patients being tested positive from the federal capital hints towards a much grave situation in the coming days if proper preventive measures are not taken in time. The data reveals that the percentage of positive patients has increased at least six to seven times in Islamabad in the last few days, he said.

He also appealed to the general public to adopt preventive measures religiously to control the further spread of the virus. The administration should take strict measures to make the public comply with the directive of the government regarding SOPs, said Dr. Orooj.