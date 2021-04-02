Dutch PM Rutte fights for political survival over ‘lies’

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte faced a fight to keep his decade-long leadership alive on Thursday as opposition parties called a no-confidence vote over claims he lied about coalition talks.

Dubbed the "Teflon premier" for his ability to dodge scandal, Rutte and his liberal VVD party won the most seats in elections last month on the back of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Rutte, one of Europe’s longest serving leaders, now stands accused of covering up the fact that he discussed how to rein in an outspoken member of another party during negotiations to form a coalition.

The MP, Pieter Omtzigt of the Christian Democrats, was a whistleblower in a childcare scandal that toppled Rutte’s previous government in January, leaving Rutte in his current role of caretaker prime minister.

"I did not lie," Rutte told parliament ahead of the no-confidence motion, which was expected later on Thursday or early Friday. "I have never cheated a colleague. What is my motive?" Dutch media said the country was in "uncharted territory" if Rutte loses the confidence vote, with his fate as caretaker premier and leader of the coalition talks unclear. Some lawmakers called for Dutch King Willem-Alexander to take on a role in building a new coalition, a process that can take months in the Netherlands.