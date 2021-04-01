Freedom of Expression Report 2020 launched: Pakistan scored only 30 out of 100 points

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan performed poorly with respect to legal and practical protections for the right to freedom of expression of its citizens during 2020, according to a new assessment report published by the Media Matters for Democracy.

The Pakistan Freedom of Expression Report 2020 was launched through a webinar on Wednesday.

Speaking at the report launch, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara, said: “Today’s report provides a comprehensive analysis of the state of freedom of expression in Pakistan and highlights some concerning trends. Freedom of Expression is enshrined in the European Charter of Fundamental Rights. It is also one of the important aspects of Pakistan’s GSP plus commitment to uphold the international Human Rights Conventions and a key priority in the Strategic Engagement Plan between EU and Pakistan.”

Ambassador Kaminara said: “As this report confirms, the situation of journalists and documentation of threats they face through attacks, intimidation and harassment is particularly concerning. Disinformation is another area of concern, and one, which the European Union is working to address both at home and abroad. Misleading or false information can put lives in danger. It is crucial to resolutely counter disinformation with transparent, timely and fact-based communication and thus reinforce the resilience of societies.” The report documents the situation of freedom of expression in Pakistan with a new index based on six dimensions namely the legal environment, press freedom, digital expression, pluralism, the socioeconomic and political situation.