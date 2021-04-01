Work to restore centuries-old banyan tree in progress

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated efforts to restore centuries-old banyan tree in sector E-7 that has some historic significance for the local and foreign tourists.

According to the details, the CDA’s Environment Wing has prepared a plan to restore all old trees in the capital city with an aim to preserve and protect natural green environment of the city.

The civic agency has so far spent Rs20 million to preserve and develop 2,400-year-old ‘Sadhu ka Bagh’ and other centuries old trees including 32 date palm trees, 126 ‘Kau’ trees, 86 ‘phulai’, 176 ‘banyan’, 54 ‘mangoes’, 12 ‘peepul’, 57 ‘badh’ and 135 trees of other species.

All the preservation work was done in line with the recommendations of a nine-member committee that was constituted to oversee the preservation projects in coordination with other relevant departments.