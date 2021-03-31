‘Plan for new judicial complex in capital ready’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that all was set to approve the new judicial complex project to transfer the Islamabad katchehri by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on March 31.

The secretary law apprised chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah during the hearing of a case related to the transfer of Islamabad katchehri and issues of the judicial complex that the federal government had decided to immediately construct an eight-storeyed judicial complex building comprising 91 courts. He added that the Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will provide funds of Rs6.8 billion for the new judicial complex project.

The secretary law said that the eight-storeyed building will be constructed alongside the ground, whereas, the paperwork for the construction of a public facilitation centre was also completed.

The law ministry forwarded the summary to the federal cabinet that is likely to approve it on Thursday. He said that the renovation work of the G-11 Judicial Complex was almost completed and the required staff was also provided to courtrooms besides finalising an agreement for handing over the previous building.

The old building of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office was not suitable for establishing courtrooms, hence another building was acquired on rent in G-10 for transferring the tribunal, he added.

Justice Athar Minallah praised the performance of the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the development for the transfer of Islamabad katchehri. He asked the secretary law to resolve the issues at the earliest. The CJ IHC directed the secretary law to submit a copy of the summary to the court after its approval from the federal cabinet.