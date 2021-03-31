Man arrested on rape charge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A woman got registered a case against a man for allegedly assaulting her in the limits of Michni Gate Police Station. The woman told police she had known Ali Shah for two years and both allegedly wanted to get married. She alleged that the accused called her for a meeting the other day but allegedly raped her in a deserted house. Police lodged a case and arrested the accused.