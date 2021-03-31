close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
BR
Bureau report
March 31, 2021

Man arrested on rape charge

National

BR
Bureau report
March 31, 2021

PESHAWAR: A woman got registered a case against a man for allegedly assaulting her in the limits of Michni Gate Police Station. The woman told police she had known Ali Shah for two years and both allegedly wanted to get married. She alleged that the accused called her for a meeting the other day but allegedly raped her in a deserted house. Police lodged a case and arrested the accused.

