PM okays uplift package for GB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday approved a development package for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), which he is expected to announce during his visit to the region in next few days.

In this connection, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting on the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, which was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Information Technology Minister Aminul Haq, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, deputy chairman Planning Commission and other senior officials.

The meeting approved a historic package for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan. Prime Minister Office said that due to development projects in various sectors, a new chapter of construction and development will be written in the region, where effective solutions to the problems of the region and numerous job opportunities will be available to the youth.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan was one of the priorities of the present government. “Gilgit-Baltistan has huge potential for tourism that needs to be exploited. There is a need to pay special attention to tourism promotion and environmental protection,” the prime minister directed Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister.