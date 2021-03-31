close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

Gatherings banned in DI Khan, Tank

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Dera Ismail Khan and Tank administrations have under Section 144 banned all gatherings, rallies with immediate effect to prevent the spread of dreaded coronavirus, said official sources on Tuesday.

The ban will be effective for one month after the enforcement of Section 144. The administration urged masses to avoid going outside in crowds with a view to social distance. The officials intend to create awareness among the people to prevent the spread of virus.

