Wed Mar 31, 2021
AFP
March 31, 2021

Kremlin says Kiev to blame for worsening Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday blamed Kiev for failing to implement peace agreements in eastern Ukraine and said progress to resolve the conflict with separatists was backtracking as fighting intensifies. Kiev’s army has been at war with Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country since 2014 when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula following a bloody uprising that ousted Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly president Viktor Yanukovych.

