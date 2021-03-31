Kremlin says Kiev to blame for worsening Ukraine conflict

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday blamed Kiev for failing to implement peace agreements in eastern Ukraine and said progress to resolve the conflict with separatists was backtracking as fighting intensifies. Kiev’s army has been at war with Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country since 2014 when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula following a bloody uprising that ousted Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly president Viktor Yanukovych.