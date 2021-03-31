Donors face $10bn aid appeal at Syria conference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brussels: International donors met by video conference on Tuesday to raise desperately needed funds for war-torn Syria and refugees in neighbouring countries, with the UN calling for $10 billion in aid. "For ten years, Syrians have endured death, destruction, displacement and deprivation," United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video message.