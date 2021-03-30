Shahbaz, Kh Asif bail pleas: LHC issues notices to NAB

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities for April 13 on a bail petition, filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

A division bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the post-arrest bail petition. The petitioner's counsel argued before the bench that the Bureau fabricated money laundering case against his client with mala fide intentions, as his client had already declared all his assets. He submitted that the Bureau had filed the challan (charge-sheet) against the petitioner and others whereas the trial was pending in an accountability court.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the petition of former defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, seeking post-arrest bail in an inquiry of assets beyond means and money laundering.

After hearing initial arguments, the division bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural issued notices to NAB and sought its reply by April 14.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court Monday extended interim pre-arrest bail of Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in an inquiry of assets beyond means initiated against him by the NAB.