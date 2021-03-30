Brexit Museum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: A group of British campaigners have launched a drive for donations of money and exhibits for a Museum of Brexit as the controversial project has gained charitable status, a spokesman told AFP on Monday.
The plan to create the museum was first raised by Brexiteers soon after the 2016 referendum which resulted in a vote in favour of leaving the EU. In 2018 organisers asked people to donate relevant items to collection points around the country.