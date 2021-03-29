Two killed in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: Two people were killed and an accused tried to commit suicide in different incidents on Saturday in the Sukkur region.

Reports said a man stabbed his cousin to death and later attempted to commit suicide in district Umarkot. The man, identified as Ashraf Samejo, allegedly stabbed to death his cousin, identified as Ajeemat Samejo, and later the accused consumed poisonous liquid to commit suicide.

The villagers shifted the body and injured to an Umarkot hospital, where the condition of the accused was still critical. According to the police, the accused said his cousin rejected him and got engaged with another person. Meanwhile, an accused, identified as Rabail Shah, shot dead his uncle, Ayaz Shah, in Khairpur on Saturday, and managed to escape.