Walk in Shah Alla Ditta to create awareness about environment

Islamabad : Sunbeams organized ‘Green Walk 2021’ in collaboration with other NGOs, government departments, and civil society members. Citizens of the capital participated with enthusiasm and enjoyed a day out in the sun and different activities that were carefully planned including nature walk, talks by the environmentalists, clean-up, and tree-plantation drive in partnership with CDA, and a lucky draw for the participants.

At a time when indoor events are banned due to the pandemic, an outdoor event organized with strict SOPs in place, was a perfect excuse for nature enthusiasts and conscientious citizens of the twin cities to enjoy the green and lush surroundings and take part in a healthy and positive activity.

The short one-kilometre walk Green Walk started from the Eid Gah at Shah Allah Ditta and culminated at the Buddha caves site.

Shah Allah Ditta is a part of the capital that is replete with natural, historical, and environmental wonders. Fast becoming a center of attention, it is important that the area’s striking features are protected, promoted, and enhanced.

Chairperson of Sunbeams, Ainee Nasir Jamy, while speaking at the occasion said, “We are hopeful that this Green Walk will help us create awareness about the environment and education in the country. Sunbeams is currently running 22 schools and we are also mobilizing youth to participate in healthy activities.

In Shah Allah Ditta, eight Sunbeams Schools are already providing quality education to the young minds and we hope that more partners will continue to join in our efforts to promote the causes of education and environment

Currently, Sunbeams School System is educating over 3,400 children and employs 180 trained teachers in its schools situated in Islamabad, Lahore, Khushab, Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Sheikhupura. Sunbeams has a vision to spread the light of learning to each and every child in Pakistan and develop a low-cost model that delivers a high-quality education.