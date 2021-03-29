HED develops framework to fill posts of college principals

LAHORE:The Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, has developed a policy framework to select suitable candidates for the vacant positions of principals at public sector colleges across the province.

The move was made as part of the departmental reformatory agenda as Higher Education Department Punjab is adapting itself to the competitive educational environment in line with the international trends and practices. In pursuit of the same, the department has undergone a transition with the modern solutions through policy initiatives, Nadeem Mahbub, HED Punjab secretary, said. According to a press release, under the said policy initiative, suitability of the potential candidates would be gauged after thorough scrutiny by a special committee. The candidates would be given marks on the basis of seniority, expertise, relevant administrative experience and aptitude for the job. Their all the related traits would be quantified and placements would be made accordingly. A high-powered committee to be chaired by the minister for higher education, Punjab, would conduct interviews of the potential candidates for the vacant seats of principals – whose charge currently lies with the most senior teachers in the respective colleges for trouble-free operations. For further promotion of a competitive educational environment, Higher Education Department is all set to launch an annual competition of all public sector colleges across Punjab. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz would formally launch the contest. A special performance review committee has been constituted at the HED to analyse yearly progress of all colleges and present the findings at the end of every academic year.