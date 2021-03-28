close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

CJ, IHC CJ visit model jail

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday visited the site of model jail in the capital.

During the visit, Chief Commissioner Islamabad gave presentation to the CJP and IHC CJ about the progress on the project. —Correspondent

Latest News

More From Pakistan