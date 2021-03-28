Three-year-old dies of dog-bite in Dadu

DADU: A three-year-old died on Saturday after being bitten by dogs in the Ghulam Muhammad Lashari area of Sindh's Dadu district.

According to police, the incident took place three days ago and the child succumbed to his injuries today. The police said that a pack of wild dogs had "attacked the residents of a home who had been sleeping", in the Wahi Pandhi neighbourhood.

They added that three days prior to this incident, five people, including a woman were injured in a similar "attack" by dogs.

The administration of the hospital where the boy was taken for his injuries said that he was administered an anti-rabies vaccine on March 24. He was sent home that same day.