HEC chief removed through ordinance

Islamabad: The federal government has removed Higher Education Commission chairman Tariq Banuri from his post.

A notification for the purpose was issued under Section 6 (composition and constitution of the commission) of the Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002, as amended vide Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Under the previous law, the tenure of the chairperson was four years. However, the amendment to it halved the period. The government has yet to name the successor to Dr Tariq, who was made the HEC chief by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in 2018.

Though there is no official word on the reason for the HEC chairman's removal, sources claim that the government's move came over the hiring of consultants by the former HEC chairman at hefty pay and benefits in violation of rules as well as inefficiency.