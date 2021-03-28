Mansha Bomb’s three sons arrested for bid to occupy plot

LAHORE: Sadr Division police arrested three sons of Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb here on Saturday.

Accused Amir Mansha, Asim Mansha and Tariq Mansha armed with automatic guns attempted to take illegal possession of a plot owned by one Sufiyan in Sadr Division police area.

Cantt Division police retrieved 27-kanal commercial property owned by Mian Pervez of DHA Phase – 8. Accused Riasat Chohan, Yousaf Tibba, Amjad Aziz and Sher Ali illegally occupied property of Mian Pervez last year. They demanded Rs10 crore to vacate the property.

Model Town Division police retrieved 48-kanal state land worth billions of rupees from land grabber accused Mansha Bhatti in Pandoki Kahna area.

Cop shot at, injured: A T/ASI was shot at and injured by two unidentified persons in the Harbanspura police area on Saturday. The T/ASI Hammad was patrolling in the area when he stopped two persons for checking. Upon which the two unidentified persons fired shots at the T/ASI and escaped from the scene. The T/ASI got a bullet wound in the leg.

Fare-dodgers fined: Divisional Commercial Officer, Railways Lahore, Shereen Hina Asghar along with her special group of ticket examiners fined 71 passengers for travelling without tickets during raids on Jaffar Express and high speed passenger trains.

According to details, DCO Railways Lahore raided Jaffar Express and Tezgam trains, imposed fine of Rs58,890 on the passengers and deposited in the national treasury.

Divisional Commercial Officer Railway Lahore said that the crackdown would be continued to discourage the passengers travelling without tickets.