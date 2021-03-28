PSEB hosts roadshows for IT growth

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Software Exports Board (PSEB) supports all initiatives intended to ensure holistic growth of IT industry across the country and is making significant efforts for setting up software technology parks on expedited basis in secondary and tertiary cities, its managing director said on Saturday.

“Pakistan’s IT sector has thrived despite COVID 19 pandemic-related global economic slowdown. ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have risen to $1.119 billion during July-January of FY 2020/21 at a growth rate of 37.86 percent in comparison to $811.845 million during July-January of FY 2020/21,” MD PSEB Osman Nasir said.

Nasir said Pakistan’s IT industry has achieved significant expansion and exports growth with Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore becoming the country’s major tech hubs. The next phase of IT growth would come from focus on secondary and tertiary cities and from supporting growth of startups and freelancers within the IT sector.

Pakistan innovation roadshows 2021 have been held across the country to highlight the prowess of IT industry and highlight success stories, particularly of startups.

The innovation roadshows have been held in Abbottabad, Malakand, Swat, Peshawar, Mirpur, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Karachi, Quetta and Lahore. Additional sessions would be held in Gilgit, Hunza and Rawalpindi and would culminate with a roadshow in Islamabad on March 29.

The roadshows have been organised by Ejad Labs in conjunction with Pakistan Software Export Board, the attached department of ministry of IT and Telecom, JS Bank and Jazz Cash and other sponsors.