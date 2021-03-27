Two more Covid patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Two more Covid patients died at Nishtar Hospital on Friday.

According to the hospital officials, Mrs Aslam, 58, of Multan and Naseer Ahmed, 66, of Khanewal were under treatment at the hospital where they died. The officials said coronavirus patients had increased from 120 to 130 at the Nishtar Hospital and tests of 66 patients out of 130 were positive, 46 were suspects and 18 were negative. Coronavirus positivity cases were 112 on Wednesday and during last 24 hours the cases jumped to 141 in Multan division where coronavirus tests of 1,495 people were conducted during the last 24 hours. Some 6,909 people are awaiting the reports of Covid tests.