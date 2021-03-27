PU issues LLB exam online forms schedule

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III & IV supplementary examination 2020 and annual examination 2021 and Part-V annual examination 2021.

According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee of exams for regular and late college candidates is April 23, with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from April 24 to April 30, 2021.

Similarly, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee of LLB (3 years) Part-I, II, & III supplementary examination 2020 and annual examination 2021 is April 23, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from April 24 to April 30, 2021. The details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

exams postponed: Punjab University (PU) has postponed the annual examination of Associate Degree Arts/Science Part 2 and Part 1, which were scheduled to start from April 01, 2021. The decision was taken in the meeting of deans of faculties chaired by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhter. PU Controller of Examinations Rauf Nawaz said that 138,000 candidates had to appear in the annual examinations. He said that new date would be announced later. He clarified that semester examinations would be held as per schedule.