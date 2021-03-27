Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs27.975 billion.

The approved development schemes included as Revamping of All District Headquarters (DHQs) and 15 Tehsil Headquarters (THQs) Hospitals across Punjab at the cost of Rs10.060 billion, Land Acquisition, Property Compensation, Afforestation & Shifting of Utilities for Rawalpindi Ring Road Project-R3 at the cost of Rs14.327 billion while dualisation of road from Bahawalpur-Yazman Road to Chandni Chowk, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs3.272 billion and Checking Erosive Action of River Indus (Left Side) along 1-AR Minor in the Area of Lundi Pitafi District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs271.650 million and recommended to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for inclusion in upcoming budget 2021-22.