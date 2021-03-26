Dacoits kidnap four singers in Kashmore

SUKKUR: A group of singers was kidnapped from Kashmore when they were on their way for a performance, on Thursday.

According to Ranjhan Bhatti and Akhtar Bhatti, residents of Hulia Bhatti village of district Khairpur, their relatives who are singers by profession, including Darban Bhatti, Akhlaq Bhatti, Mujamal Bhatti and Sohail Bhatti, were kidnapped by dacoits from Kashmore when they were on their way to village Gaddani, Kashmore, for a performance.

They said the kidnappers intercepted the car carrying the troupe, kidnapped the four singers, while spared Anjam Bhatti and Tufail Bhatti, who were accompanying them. They demanded safe and quick recovery of the artistes.