close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

Dacoits kidnap four singers in Kashmore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

SUKKUR: A group of singers was kidnapped from Kashmore when they were on their way for a performance, on Thursday.

According to Ranjhan Bhatti and Akhtar Bhatti, residents of Hulia Bhatti village of district Khairpur, their relatives who are singers by profession, including Darban Bhatti, Akhlaq Bhatti, Mujamal Bhatti and Sohail Bhatti, were kidnapped by dacoits from Kashmore when they were on their way to village Gaddani, Kashmore, for a performance.

They said the kidnappers intercepted the car carrying the troupe, kidnapped the four singers, while spared Anjam Bhatti and Tufail Bhatti, who were accompanying them. They demanded safe and quick recovery of the artistes.

Latest News

More From Pakistan