The News staffer passes away

KARACHI: Syed Mansoor ul Hassan, who worked in the Marketing Dept of The News, passed away on Wednesday night after he was severely burnt in an accident. Hassan, 40, was undergoing treatment at the Patel Hospital for the past one week.
He was laid to rest on Thursday evening after funeral prayers at Jamia Farooqia, Shah Faisal Colony. Hassan leaves behind a widow and two young daughters.