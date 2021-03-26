PM greets armed forces, organisers for putting up grand parade

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday congratulated the Armed Forces and the organisers for putting up a grand parade in connection with the Pakistan Day.

“Congratulations to the armed forces and the organisers for organising a grand parade on the occasion of Pakistan Day,” he said in a statement issued here by Prime Minister Office. The event is organised on March 23 but owing to inclement weather, it was decided to hold the grand event on March 25.

The prime minister noted that all the participants in the parade and the troops of the friendly countries gave high performances, whereas the culture of the four provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan was presented in a bouquet.

The parade, he maintained, was a testament to the outstanding performance and professionalism of our brave Armed Forces: Navy and Air Force. “We are a nation, committed to achieving the goal of national development and public prosperity, moving beyond unity and solidarity,” the prime minister emphasised.