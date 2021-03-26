EFU Life & UBL Partner to Provide Protection Net in Critical Times

Karachi: EFU Life further strengthened its partnership with UBL by launching “EFU-You Protect Plan,” a complete protection plan with both Conventional and Takaful variants designed for UBL customers. EFU- You Protect Plan provides a simple and affordable way to ensure that customers and their loved ones are financially protected in unfortunate events like hospitalization and death.

The signing ceremony was held at Marriot Hotel in Karachi and agreement was signed by Mr. Taher G. Sachak, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – EFU Life and Mr. Zia Ijaz, Group Executive-Branch Banking & International. The ceremony was also attended by senior officials from both organizations.

Mr. Taher G. Sachak at the event stated, “EFU Life is a pioneer in mitigating life and health risks by introducing relevant insurance and protection services for its customers, helping them sustain their financial well-being and long-term financial goals.

Our relationship with UBL spans over a decade and it’s our privilege to further our commitment to financial inclusion for the masses by launching EFU- You Protect Plan a small ticket protection plan that will allow to serve the most vulnerable and unserved segment and protect them against financial uncertainties” ***