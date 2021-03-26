Two cops injured as militants attack APC in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two cops, including a head-constable, sustained injuries when militants attacked the armoured personnel carrier with light and heavy weapons in the limits of Kulachi Police Station on Thursday.

The police said that APC was going to Rori Morr from Yadgar Chowk in Kulachi city when came under attack by militants with light and heavy weapons. It was reported that the militants also fired a mortar shell at the APC. Head-Constable Shakil and Constable Iqbal sustained injuries while the APC was badly damaged in the attack. The police have registered a case against several militants affiliated to the banned outfits.