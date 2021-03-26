KU’s faculty of Pharmacy makes it to top 151-200 QS Ranking

The faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences of Karachi University has been ranked at 151-200 best pharmacy schools around the globe as per the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Subject rankings.

A ceremony was arranged to highlight the achievement which was held in council room of the new Pharmacy building on Thursday where KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi was the chief guest. Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Prof Dr Faiyaz Vaid said the rankings were awarded upon academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. The faculty had so far produced more than 9, 000 graduates whereas more than 150 high-quality publications in the past five years. He mentioned that over 8, 000 citations of the research papers and journals of the faculty till date was on the credit of the faculty, and it had produced 253 PhD, 338 MPhil, and 358 MPharm graduates.

Dr Vaid said Karachi University Annual Pharma Career Fair provided opportunities to students, industry, hospitals, community service providers to establish a strong link with each other.