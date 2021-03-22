Buzdar advises citizens to follow SOPs to avert corona

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that masks and precautionary measures are essential to prevent corona.

He said that those who are violating corona SOPs are also becoming a threat of corona for others. The increase in the corona patient ratio is extremely alarming. The third wave of corona has become more dangerous. In order to avoid sanctions, the people will have to abide by the corona SOPs.

More steps can be taken to make the lives of the people safer. He said that the increase in number of corona affectees was building pressure on the public health system. Prevention is better than cure, he added.