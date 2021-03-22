Bara Siyasi Ittehad demand justice for bereaved family

BARA: The Bara Siyasi Ittehad here on Sunday held a condolence reference for the student Shahzeb, who died in police custody, and asked the government to provide justice to his family.

Speaking on the occasion, the Bara Siyasi Ittehad President Shah Faisal Afridi, Awami National Party leader Imran Afridi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Hameedullah Jan, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shahjehan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Asghar Afridi, Khyber Union general secretary Zahid Afridi and others demanded the government to provide justice to the family of Shahzeb and give exemplary punishment to the erring cops.

The elders asked the government to make sure that justice was done as the tribal people had already suffered a lot during the war on terror. They said that the tribal people rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

The speakers said the judicial inquiry should be completed as soon as possible and its findings be made public.

The speakers called for justice to the Shahzeb Afridi’s family as more children could face such a tragic situation if people remained silent on the incident.