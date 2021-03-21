Markets close in Multan owing to COVID-19 lockdown

MULTAN: All small and big markets were closed in Multan in connection with coronavirus-induced lockdown on Saturday.

Markets in localities of Hussein Agahi Chowk Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Walled City, Pak Gate, Haram Gate, Bohar Gate, Ghanta Ghar, Lohari Gate, Daulat Gate, Delhi Gate and Cantonment areas were closed completely. Meanwhile, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad, some 12 shops and one restaurant were sealed during the last 24 hours over violations of coronavirus SOPs.

Authorities also impounded eleven buses and imposed Rs 63,000 fine on the owners over ignoring COVID-19 SOPs. According to officials, five shops were sealed in Multan city and seven in Shujabad for not closing markets at 6 pm on Friday night. The authorities sealed a marriage hall for indoor dining in Shujabad and imposed Rs 30,000 fine on the owner for violating coronavirus SOPs in Multan city area.

IG cancels transfer of SSP Operations: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani Saturday canceled transfer order of SSP Operations Multan Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider in view of his best efforts for crime prevention.

According to officials, a notification regarding the cancellation of the transfer of the SSP has also been issued.Reportedly, on Friday, the IG Punjab transferred Syed Zeeshan to Lahore and posted Syed Ghazanfar Shah as SSP Operations Multan but the orders were canceled on Saturday. Talking to reporters, Zeeshan said the confidence of the IG Punjab was the result of his teamwork. He claimed there had been a clear change in the police culture in Multan. He said all possible resources would be utilised to provide justice to citizens and doors of all officers were open for the people all the time.

Country suffers loss of 3m Phutti bales: The country faced some three million bales of Phutti during 2020-2021, it has been learnt

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, the country’s cotton growers and ginners would be affected to a greater extent due to less production of Phutti.Cotton growers of four districts of Punjab and three of Sindh would face critical situation in the present poor production of Phutti.

Pakpattan district alone has lost 81.98 percent Phutti, Rajanpur 68.26 percent, Muzaffargarh 56.66 percent and Lodhran 49.40 percent.

In Sindh, Mirpur Khas district lost 76.84 percent Phutti, Nawabshah 69.98 percent and Ghotki 54 percent. Reportedly, ginning factories have received 5,643,525 bales of Phutti until March 15 compared to the same corresponding period of last year when ginneries received 8,571,261 bales of Phutti. This shortfall rate is estimated at 34.16pc in the country. The Sindh shortfall remained higher than Punjab as the province has received total 2,136,169 bales Phutti until March 15.