close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

Hamza meets Shahbaz in Kot Lakhpat jail

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and his family members met PML-N president and leader of opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail here on Saturday.

The family members inquired about the wellbeing of Shahbaz Sharif and had a lunch with him.

Sources said the party affairs and political issues were discussed in the meeting. Sources said Hamza Shahbaz briefed the party president and his father Shahbaz Sharif on overall situation, especially on PDM, and sought guidance from him for future.

Latest News

More From Pakistan