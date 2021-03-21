PR police to make foolproof security arrangements for Pak Day

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Police will make foolproof security arrangements on Pakistan Day (March 23).

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, DIG Operations directed all divisional police officers to ensure strict security measures for the protection of passengers and railway properties.

On the direction of DIG, security has been beefed up at railway stations, railway properties and in trains. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has extended the stoppage of 35-Up/36-Dn Sir Syed Express train runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad at Hafizabad railway station to facilitate citizens of the area. According to the notification issued here on Saturday, the stop of 47-Up/48-Dn Rehman Baba Express train runs between Peshawar and Karachi at Alipur Chatha railway station has also been extended till April 14.It is pertinent to mention here that these stopovers were given on temporary basis.