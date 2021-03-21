Area environment disturbed by parking

In several localities of Rawalpindi, the lives of the area residents have turned miserable with scores of commercial vans, trucks, and private vehicles using the streets as parking spaces. Idling, the constant blaring of pressure horns, hurtling tempos have destroyed the peace of the people living in the localities — once known for its serene ambiance.

“Often trucks are seen in the streets loaded with construction material and commercial vans come on a daily basis to pick outdated goods or offload merchandise regularly and park in front of the stores and retail shops. In many streets, trucks and dumpers are parked in a double row on the road causing traffic bottleneck and reckless honking,” says Burhan Ali.

“Just the other day in Phase-I of Fazal Town, I saw a truck moving backward, chaos prevailed for at least half-an-hour. Many electric wires on the central verge of the street have every so often been smashed and some of the poles have been knocked down by trucks while maneuvering for parking,” says Tehzeeb Haider.

“Problem at the Tajabad Street has deteriorated especially after the shifting of the PIA wagons parking lot there. When the PIA drivers start diverting their wagons to the street, not to talk of the cars and bikes, even the pedestrians get disturbed. Why the residential area has been chosen as the parking place for the PIA wagons,” questions Samar Abbas.

The Residents Welfare Association has demanded immediate shifting of the PIA vehicles parking lot from the area. Constant pleas to the traffic and civic agencies have yielded no response. The district and police administration too, remain silent spectators,” adds Samar Abbas.

“In a residential area if commercial activities are allowed, then it becomes a mixed-use area. However, if activities make the life of the residents difficult, they should not be permitted. Speeding trucks and other vehicles have killed many residents during the past few years, whereas a large number of other residents have sustained injuries,” says Shafaat Hussain.

“Many conflicts between residents and the commercial vehicle drivers arise as the result of disputes over parked vehicles as in every street of the city some shops have been opened. Of course, if commercial vehicles park in front of the shop for a while just to unload the goods then there is not a problem, but issues do arise when drivers park their vehicles haphazardly on the street where shops have cropped up,” says Hasan Mehdi.

Akhzar Abbas says, “Many parking disputes arise over failure to observe parking etiquette on the street where shops exist. Good manners and common sense can help avoid parking disputes. Most commercial vehicle drivers would choose to park for a prolonged time only to eat food at a nearby restaurant.”