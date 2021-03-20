close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
March 20, 2021

Reply would result into contempt: Fawad

National

 
March 20, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said speeches are being made for the last one week, but reply would result into ‘concern’ or ‘contempt’.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said those having inclination to politics must contest election to know their popularity and acceptability.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Fawad said the insightful and eloquent speech by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Islamabad Security Dialogue the other day explained Pakistan’s security paradigm. The minister stressed that the world must stand by this vision of peace.

