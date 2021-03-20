What do Daska voters prioritise while casting ballot?

ISLAMABAD: There is a clear difference of the priorities of PML-N and PTI voters in NA-75 Daska bypolls.

In the survey the PML-N supporters said they liked their party leaders while the PTI supporters said they supported party stance against corruption.

In Gallup Pakistan and Pulse Consultant survey more than 26,00 registered voters participated and these surveys were conducted between March 2 to March 9, 2021.

In Gallup Pakistan survey it was witnessed that 36 percent respondent among PML-N supporters termed development work a reason to vote for their party while 26 percent said the voters like it due to its support for poor, 15 percent said voters like their party very much, 12 percent gave credit their party to control the inflation, 9 percent said people like their leadership, 9 percent respondents said voters like supported party’s philosophy and 8 percent were of the view that they always voted their party with no reason.

In Pulse Consultant survey those who declared themselves the as the PTI supporter, among them 25 percent supported their party for its leader’s reputation, 21 percent termed the party trustable, 14 percent supported party’s philosophy, 14 percent supported party’s narrative against corruption, 10 percent termed development work a reason, 9 percent for giving PTI a chance, while rest of the 8 percent liked the stance of their senior leadership for supporting the party.

In Pulse Consultant surveys there were clear differences towards voters’ priorities in the same constituency. 19 percent PML-N supporters termed the party leadership reputation a reason for voting, 14 percent for controlling the inflation, 9% said they liked party leadership support for party, 6% voted for doing uplift work in the area, 2 percent supported it for leading the country on development path, three percent voted party for maintaining the business-friendly atmosphere in the country, one percent termed job opportunities and 1pc said they voted the PML-N for taking steps against the corruption in their regime.

In In Pulse Consultant surveys regarding the reputation of PTI in the constituency, 25 percent respondent said voters like the party’s stance against corruption the main reason for voted it.

7 percent said voters like ‘Ehsas programme’, 6 percent respondent said voters support their party leadership and their reputation, 4 percent said people voted because their family liked it, 3% were of the view that people like the party very much, 3 percent termed that voters support party uplift plan, 1% termed that voters community consent involve in their decision, 1 percent said people vote the party for controlling the inflation, 1 percent voted their party for leading the country on uplift path, 1 percent said the voters support the PTI for its employment opportunity.