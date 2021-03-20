NAB court orders auctioning of ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son-in-law

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday issued orders for auctioning properties of owners of the Eden Housing project, Dr Amjad and Murtaza Amjad, son-in-law of former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, and others. AC Judge Sajjad Ahmad directed the authorities concerned to auction the properties and submit a report in the court. NAB had filed a reference against former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son-in-law, Murtaza Amjad, and other owners of the Eden housing projects in Rs19 billion fraud case.