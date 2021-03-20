Chinese CG attends ‘Colours Festival’

SUKKUR: The Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Li Bijian, has said Thar has a great investment potential that could not only change Pakistan’s future but also could change the entire world for its rich natural resources and peaceful people.

While addressing a gathering at three-day ‘Thar Colours Festival’, the Chinese consul general said China and Pakistan have been marking the year of 2021 as the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic and friendly relationships and hopefully it would get stronger in the future. Under the Chine Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, the Phase-I was successfully completed and we are now entering into the Phase-II. He said mining and power projects in Thar have been moving smoothly and have also created thousands of job opportunities for the local people.

CG Li Bijian said, “Thar is a beautiful place, having tremendous investment potential in all spheres,” adding that let us work together to make Thar more beautiful and developed. Earlier, the Chinese CG visited the Thar Coal Block-II Project and witnessed development schemes, and was also briefed about the development model of the Thar Coal Projects. Addressing the festival, MNA Dr Malani said such events would not only promote the culture, traditions, music, and other various aspects of the desert region but also inculcates the trends of competition among students.

Meanwhile, the civil society and victims of the Thar Coal Project area, along with women and children, took out a protest rally against the Thar Colours Festival and attempted to enter the venue but were stopped by the police at DC office Chowk Mithi. The protestors staged a sit-in at the DC office Chowk in Mithi.