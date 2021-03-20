Humayun Sayeed appointed FPCCI convener

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo, President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has appointed Sheikh Humayun Sayeed as Convener of FPCCI Central Standing Committee on “Foreign Affairs, Trade & Investment for the year 2021.

His nomination is reflective of the confidence reposed in him by the President FPCCI, due to his recognized ability to lead trade and industry of Pakistan and for development of international trade and Investment, says a press release.Sheikh Humayun Sayeed, on his appointment thanked the president and stated that he will utilize his best efforts to resolve business community issues in the international trade and investment by engaging foreign institutions well placed in the world.

He further said that our foreign policy though is well designed in promoting Pakistan as a dynamic, progressive, moderate, and democratic Islamic Country which is ultimately developing friendly relations with all the countries of the world and consolidating our commercial and economic cooperation with international community. He is of the views that involvement of business community’s aspiration in the foreign affairs of the country to deal with economic and commercial matters is imperative and would positively affect growth of our international trade, investment and promotion of soft image of Pakistan.

Keeping in view the present scenario he further stated that the government of Pakistan should immediately come up with new dimensions of foreign policy in promoting peace and economic stability in the world. In this regards, Sheikh Humayun Sayeed also requested Pakistan’s foreign missions to ensure sustainable connectivity with FPCCI the private sector’s representative apex trade body.

Sheikh Humayun Sayeed is the Chief Executive of SMH International Group. In the past, he has served as Vice President FPCCI, Vice Chairman Insurance Association of Pakistan, Chairman FPCCI Standing Committees on Foreign Investment, Banking, Credit and Finance and Insurance. He has also served as Chairman Pakistan-UK Business Council and Pakistan-UAE Business Council of FPCCI.

Sheikh Humayun Sayeed is the Honorary Life Member of Islamic CCI, SAARC CCI, former Director of NBP and former Founder Director of Bank of AJK. Sheikh Humayun Sayeed is actively involved in various trade, industry and corporate services activities. —PR