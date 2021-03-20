Multan farmers take out rally to protest price hike, announce dharna on 31st

MULTAN: The Kissan Ittehad (farmers association) on Friday took to the streets, sitting on their tractors, to protest the hike in prices of electricity, fertilisers, agricultural products, and diesel, Geo reported. The farmers have also announced to stage a dharna on March 31, 2021 to continue their protest.

In Multan, the tractor rally passed through the city's NLC Bypass and reached Chowki No 9 and EidGah Road in Khanewal. The protesters said that on March 31, farmers from all over Pakistan would reach Lahore on their tractors and stage sit-ins there.

According to the protesters, the PTI-led government bought agricultural commodities at very low prices, so much so that farmers could not even attain a breakeven. And despite the losses, farmers were compelled to pay hiked prices for diesel, electricity, and fertiliser.

"Everything is so expensive, the agricultural community is on the verge of collapse," the protesting farmers said, as per the report. The farmers have demanded a waiver of the electricity bills for running tubewells as well as subsidy on electricity, fertilisers, and diesel.