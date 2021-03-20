LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday sustained an office objection to a petition filed by NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif seeking a direction to a sessions court to hold day-to-day hearing of his Rs 10 billion defamation suit against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Registrar Office had objected to the maintainability of the petition, asking the petitioner to approach the directorate of district judiciary. Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza heard the petition as “objection case” and upheld the office objection. The judge directed the petitioner to file an application on the administrative side to the directorate general of the district judiciary, a department in the LHC to oversee the affairs of district courts.

Advocate Mustafa Ramday appeared on behalf of Shahbaz, saying that the petitioner filed the defamation suit in 2017 when Khan had, at a press conference, stated that the petitioner offered Rs 10 billion to him through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the case of Panama Papers before the Supreme Court.

The counsel said the defendant had failed to file a written statement for the last four years, causing no substantial proceedings in the case. He said the legal team of Khan sought adjournment on every other hearing of the suit. He argued that the law envisaged disposal of a defamation suit within 90 days but in the instant case the defendant had not filed his reply for four years.

On Thursday, the sessions court also gave a last opportunity to the counsel for Khan to advance his arguments in the suit. The judge, however, warned that an order will be announced as per record if the counsel fails to advance the arguments.