Journalist gunned down in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A journalist of a local Sindh daily was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Sallah Patt, Sukkur, on Thursday. Unidentified motorcyclists shot and injured Ajy Lolai, who worked for a local Sindhi daily newspaper from Pano Aqil the “Sindh Pak” in Sallah Patt, Sukkur, on Wednesday night. Lolai was seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to a Sukkur hospital where he could not survive his wounds.