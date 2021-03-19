Journalist gunned down in Sukkur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A journalist of a local Sindh daily was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Sallah Patt, Sukkur, on Thursday. Unidentified motorcyclists shot and injured Ajy Lolai, who worked for a local Sindhi daily newspaper from Pano Aqil the “Sindh Pak” in Sallah Patt, Sukkur, on Wednesday night. Lolai was seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to a Sukkur hospital where he could not survive his wounds.