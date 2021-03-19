Nawaz, Fazl discuss PDM strategy over phone

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif telephoned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the political situation and the anti-government alliance’s strategy, Geo News reported.

According to sources, both the leaders said they are waiting for the response of the Pakistan Peoples Party on the issue of resignations. The PDM had postponed its long march because the alliance could not agree on the matter as the PPP requested time to arrive at the decision in a Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party.

Sources said that Sharif and Fazl agreed to convene a meeting of the PDM after the PPP’s response and also discussed the “Jail Bharo Tehreek”.

Meanwhile, the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting will be held on April 4. The decision was made during a party meeting chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The party also plans on a rally in Rawalpindi on the same day.

The party, however, said it is not in favour of resigning from the Parliament and had told the PDM that it will arrive at a decision after holding a CEC meeting of the party.