HEC coach wants all teams, officials tested

KARACHI: Higher Education Commission (HEC) women football team head coach Akhtar Mohiuddin on Thursday urged the organisers of the National Women Football Championship to conduct Covid tests of all the participating teams or postpone the event.

“I am surprised that only four teams have been told to conduct Covid tests. Why have the rest been exempted,” Akhtar said while talking to 'The News' on Thursday.

“Players have been seen in bazaars; if they don’t take care there could be problems. I urge the PFF NC to immediately conduct Covid tests of all participants if they are to tackle the issue smartly,” Akhtar stressed.

“We have conducted Covid tests and all our players and officials have cleared those but we fear our girls could contract the disease if they face teams that haven't been through Covid tests,” Akhtar pointed out.

“Not only the teams but ground staff, referees, match commissioners and the PFF NC staff members, including Director Technical Daniel, should get tested as it is absolutely important if we are to be safe,” said Akhtar, a former Pakistan head coach.

Four teams of Group B had been told to conduct Covid tests after a player of Karachi United tested positive on March 14.

The Group B matches were postponed because of the issue. As many as 19 outfits are featuring in the event being held here at the KMC and KPT stadiums.